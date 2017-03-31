Local Elementary Students Figure Out Fundraiser For Kids With Cancer

March 31, 2017

Local elementary school students recently calculated a way to help children fighting cancer.



Navigator Upper Elementary School in Pinckney recently hosted its 8th annual Math-a-thon to raise money for children with cancer. All of nearly 600 fourth, fifth and sixth grade Navigator students had the opportunity to complete pages from Math-a-thon workbooks provided by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and learn about the life saving efforts that take place for sick children at the facility.



During the month-long program, administered by sixth grade teacher Angela Kanerva, students raised money by obtaining pledges for each page they completed in the workbook and by collecting outright donations. Students were motivated to work hard and excited to raise money to benefit sick children they learned about through a series of videos from St. Jude. Kanerva said that the “kids learn to feel empathy for other students when they hear about what their lives are like battling cancer,” which made them really want to help.



Altogether they were able to raise $1,743, which will be used to purchase fun wagons for children to ride in instead of wheelchairs, and to provide airline tickets for parents and their sick children who need to go to St. Jude for treatment. Kanerva said over the eight years the school has been donating to St. Jude, they’ve raised almost $20,000. (JK)



Pictured: First Row, L to R, is Corbin Gibson, Alexa Butler, Kyla Sullivan, Emma Byrne, Natalie Holmberg, Katie Tayon; Second Row is Ella Reynolds, Ben Ratliff, Julia McGee, Ava Mueller, Alexie Hawker