Settlement Reached In Judge Brennan Divorce Case

March 31, 2017

A settlement has been reached in the divorce case of a Livingston County judge under investigation for alleged misconduct.



Attorney Tom Kizer represents Don Root, the soon to be ex-husband of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan. Kizer tells WHMI divorces are always unfortunate and difficult, and it was the same for his client but it’s done and they’ve resolved their issues. Kizer says a judgement is being put together and a separate agreement related to property, which will always remain confidential by agreement of the parties. He anticipates the settlement being finalized by the judge within the next ten days to two weeks. The settlement will remain confidential. Kizer says his client is ready to move on with his life and that he and Brennan made the agreement together with the help of their attorneys and a mediator, which is preferable to having a judge decide. He noted property settlement agreements are usually kept separate and there’s nothing unusual about this case over any other, saying “it’s normal, reasonable, proper and their business”.



Meanwhile, a separate investigation is continuing against Brennan. The second aspect of the divorce case dealt with Brennan as an elected public servant and issues related to her behavior as a judge, ethical duties, and potential violations of criminal law that call into question the conviction of a man for a 2008 double homicide in Oceola Township.



A motion filed in the divorce case recently alleged that phone records will prove Brennan made three phone calls to Michigan State Police Lt. Sean Furlong during the 2013 murder trial of Jerome Kowalski, who was charged in the murders of his brother and sister-in-law in their Lyngre Drive home. Kowalski was ultimately convicted in the case based on a confession he made to Lt. Furlong, who was the lead detective in the case, and sentenced to life in prison.

Depositions from the divorce case, which was filed last December, have already revealed that Brennan and Furlong were engaged in a sexual affair, although they insist it didn't begin until after the trial.



The motion described the calls as "seriously improper" and indicates that Brennan violated judicial ethics by contacting a witness during a murder trial. It also says they are "the tip of the iceberg". Brennan is further accused of lying under oath.



Kizer says he has shared all information with the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office that he obtained through the process of depositions and discovery material in this divorce case. He says hopefully prosecutors and authorities will examine the evidence and make the right call on several issues.



Requests for comment have been placed with Brennan’s attorney. (JM)