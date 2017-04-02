Trauma Training Course Looks To Educate Professionals About Impacted Children

April 2, 2017

An event in Howell later this month will educate professionals on ways to more effectively connect with children impacted by trauma.



Organizers for the “Enhancing Your Trauma Toolbox” course say trauma in children is often mistakenly identified as a diagnosable psychological or behavioral problem. The goal of the free training session is to help participants understand that some of the behaviors seen are rooted in untreated trauma.



Training will focus on topics like the impact of trauma on a child’s brain, behavior and development, how to help those children make connections with their former family, ways to intervene and advocacy.Participants will gain effective strategies to utilize in the classroom and in one-on-one settings with children who have experienced trauma. The training will also illustrate how to provide ongoing support and what resources are available to children who have experienced trauma and those caring for them. Trauma Advocate Maureen Wright tells WHMI this training is critical as new information about the subject is continually being discovered.



The class was first offered last year and brought back by popular demand. It is recommended for professionals who work with children in the welfare or court system, care providers, school, social work and the mental health field, and in voluntary positions. Teaching and social work professionals can achieve continuing education clock hours or units by taking the course. Wright says The Livingston County Trauma Informed System of Care will also be offering the original eight-week curriculum as well.



The course will be held at the Livingston Educational Service Agency (LESA) from 8:30am to 4:15pm on Wednesday, April 26th. The deadline to register is April 18th and registration details can be found at the link below. (DK)