Three Charged In Alleged Meth Lab Operation Following Fenton House Fire

April 1, 2017

Following a house fire, three people have been charged in connection to the alleged operation of a methamphetamine lab in Fenton Township.



36-year-old Matthew Dues, 34-year-old Jennifer Young and 35-year-old Joshua Forsythe were arraigned Wednesday in 67th District Court. Authorities suspect the three Fenton-area residents were operating a meth lab from a home that two of the defendants live at.



The house caught fire on the afternoon of March 20th. Dues and Young were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation. The Tri-County Times reports police felt the fire was suspicious and an investigation was carried out with the Michigan State Police Arson Investigation Unit. As a result of the investigation, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department believes the fire may have been intentionally set to hide evidence of the meth lab, according to Sheriff Robert Pickell.



Court records indicate all three suspects were charged with one count each of operating a meth lab, operating a meth lab near specified spaces and operating a lab with hazardous waste. Young received an additional charge of second-degree arson. She is being held on a $200,000 cash surety bond, while her co-defendants’ was set at $150,000. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for April 6th. (DK)