Driver In Green Oak Twp. Hit and Run Crash Plans To Appeal Conviction

April 1, 2017

A local woman found guilty of trying to cover up her role as the driver in a hit and run crash in Green Oak Township is looking to appeal her conviction.



49-year-old Jill Ann Tucker, an attorney from Whitmore Lake, was charged with nine counts connected to the June 2016 incident. On June 4th, Tucker was driving a pick-up on M-36 and did not stop at the intersection of Leaman Road in Green Oak Township. Tucker struck a motorcyclist and another vehicle, and then fled the scene. She reportedly hid her pickup and had the bumper replaced the same day as the crash.



After discovering a witness relayed her identity as the driver to authorities, Tucker allegedly sent naked photographs the witness had on her phone to co-workers and a police officer. The charges against Tucker included failure to stop at the scene of an accident, interfering with a crime report, tampering with evidence, obstruction of justice, unlawful posting of a message, using a computer to commit a crime and operating a vehicle outside of her restricted license requirements.



Tucker’s trial commenced last month and on the 7th day of trial, a jury found Tucker guilty on all counts. A motion for a stay pending appeal was filed on Tucker’s behalf and will be heard April 17th. Based on the outcome of that hearing, her sentencing has been tentatively scheduled for April 20th.



An emergency motion was made in March to revoke Tucker’s bond, which was granted last Thursday. Court records indicate Tucker was not present at Thursday’s hearing due to her medical condition and the court ordered she be remanded to the Livingston County Jail upon her release from the hospital. (DK)