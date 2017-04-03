Livingston County Hazard Mitigation Plan Finalized

April 3, 2017

The Livingston County Hazard Mitigation Plan was adopted recently.



Livingston County Emergency Management and the Livingston County Planning Department worked cooperatively to get the plan completed. It will be valid for five years after adoption, which took place during a March meeting of the Livingston County Board of Commissioners. Local jurisdictions included in the plan will be working with Livingston County Emergency Management and the Livingston County Planning Department to meet various mitigation strategies outlines in the plan to mitigate noted local hazards.



Emergency Manager Therese Cremonte tells WHMI the plan is to identify risks that are occurring all the time in the county and put them together in a cooperative plan between the county and local jurisdictions so the risks can be assessed and addressed through mitigation planning. She says the federal system provides application opportunities for jurisdictions experiencing certain risk hazards, with flooding being a big one.



All 20 local jurisdictions were included in the planning process. Cremonte noted the multifaceted plan involved a lot of people and departments because each local jurisdiction has varying hazards they deal with. She says all have different concerns that fit into the plan differently but cooperatively. For instance, the southern southeastern portion of the county deals with a lot of flooding while the northern area has a lot of high winds.