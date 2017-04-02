Owner Of Dogs Involved In Fatal Attack Facing Criminal Charges

April 2, 2017

Charges are being sought against the owner of three dogs involved in a fatal attack on two smaller dogs.



The incident occurred on February 25th when Roni Evans was asking her dogs in the City of Howell. Three dogs are alleged to have viciously attacked Evan’s two dogs, a shih tzu and a maltipoo. One pit bull, one pit bull-husky mix and one cane corso are said to have been involved in the attack, although four digs reside at the home in the 500 block of Wetmore Street. The shih tzu survived the attack but underwent several surgeries. The maltipoo died from his injuries.



The Howell Police Department took the initial report and the investigation has since been handed over to Livingston County Animal Control. Director Andy Seltz tells WHMI they are requesting charges through the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office that include three counts of dogs running at large and four counts for failure to license dogs in the home. He says they are also requesting a show/cause hearing on the owner’s behalf, which would address the actual dog attack. The owner would also need to prove why they should maintain animals. (JM)