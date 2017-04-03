54th Annual Home & Garden Show This Weekend

April 3, 2017

The 54th annual Livingston County Home & Garden Show is approaching this weekend with an aim to inspire and entertain.



The home show is hosted by Howell Area Chamber of Commerce at the Howell High School Field House. It kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday. A workshop will teach attendees how to give a new look to cabinets and furniture with special paints and techniques while master Gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about plants, trees, gardens and landscapes. The Taste of Livingston on Saturday will feature 20 area local restaurants and caterers. A neighborhood marketplace, fine arts show and community resource fair will take place all weekend, in addition to the kid zone. That features Home Depot crafts and projects as well as face painting and balloon creations.



More information is available in the link. (JM)