Car Smashes Into Brighton Restaurant

April 2, 2017

The Lil' Chef restaurant in Brighton was forced to close Sunday morning after a car crashed through a plate glass window, sending glass onto customers sitting in a booth.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford tells WHMI that the incident, which he said he appears to be accidental, happened at about 11am when a driver accidentally hit the accelerator, which caused her to "strike the building. A patron inside received treatment from EMS for minor cuts from flying glass. The business is being closed due to

structural issues that will be assessed tomorrow."



This is the second incident of this type at a Livingston County restaurant in 2017. In January, the Fowlerville Farms restaurant off I-96 suffered structural damage, but no injuries, when a car drove through a wall. That was also deemed to be an accident. (JK) Picture courtesy of George Moses.