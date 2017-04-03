Convicted Murderer's Son Demands New Trial After Disclosure Of Affair

The son of a man sentenced to life in prison for a Livingston County double murder says that a settlement in the divorce case of the judge in the trial won't stop his efforts to prove his father was wrongly convicted.



Jared Kowalski's father Jerome was convicted in 2013 for the murder of his brother and sister-in-law in their Lyngre Drive home in May of 2008. The trial was overseen by 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan. On Friday, the attorney for Brennan’s soon-to-be ex-husband announced that there had been a settlement reached in their divorce. But revelations from the divorce filing have already created controversy after revealing that Brennan was having a sexual affair with State Police Lt. Sean Furlong, who was the lead investigator in the Kowalski murder and obtained the confession of Jerome Kowalski. Brennan and Furlong insist the affair began after the trial, but the divorce petition alleges it began years before and that the pair had extensive phone contact during the trial.



Jared Kowalski has maintained his father’s innocence from the beginning, and says the improper relationship between Brennan and Furlong was disclosed before the trial even began, but was glossed over. He cites a letter that was sent to Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt just days before the trial was set to begin in January of 2013. The letter, which was sent by Attorney Tom Kizer, alleged that Brennan had failed to disclose a “lengthy social relationship with officer Furlong and that this officer has even been a social guest in the judge’s home.” Kizer, who now represents Brennan estranged husband, further states Vailliencourt has “an ethical obligation to fully investigate this issue.”



Jared Kowalski tells WHMI that officials can’t act surprised now about the relationship and his father deserves a new trial. "This is a serious situation. We have a double murder homicide that was being heard and what's coming to light now is unacceptable and we want answers. There's really no excuse why...my father hasn't been granted a new trial with all the new evidence that's come out."



Vailliencourt has defended his office’s handling of the Kizer letter, saying that they, “did everything at the time that could have been done” after receiving the letter, immediately notifying defense counsel and that the matter was promptly addressed in a hearing in front of Chief Circuit Court Judge David Reader. Valliencourt says that “Judge Brennan specifically denied any impropriety and there was no evidence to contradict that or any reason to delay the trial. Judge Brennan’s decision not to disqualify herself was affirmed by the Chief Judge.” He adds that after the revelations were made in the divorce filing, they “immediately requested investigations by the appropriate authorities to determine what the facts are.” He declined to comment on the status of those investigations and exactly which agencies were contacted.



Either way, Jared Kowalski says justice has been denied his father, who he firmly believes is innocent and that he is working now with the State Appellate Defender’s Office about getting his father a new trial. A copy of the Kizer letter and a transcript from the hearing with Judge Reader are posted below. (JK)