Acclaimed Dance Troupe To Perform Annual Recital This Weekend

April 3, 2017

The Performing Arts Dance Theater will again take to the stage this weekend with a recital to help their students pursue their passion for dance.



The award-winning dance company has nurtured and trained hundreds of top dancers for more than 20 years, garnering national acclaim at various performances through the years. Founded to provide serious dancers with more intense training and performance opportunities, the troupe has graduated dancers now performing across the country and overseas, while several have gone on to study at professional ballet schools and dance universities, and pursued professional dance careers.



This weekend’s show, called "Where Does The Time Go?” will be performed Saturday, April 8 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 9 at 2pm at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $15 each with proceeds helping to defray competition costs for their dancers, including opportunities at college scholarships. They are available at Glenn's School of Dance and at the door an hour before showtime. (JK)