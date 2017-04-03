Event Seeks To Definitively Answer "There's Polo In Hartland?"

April 3, 2017

A hidden Livingston County gem is looking to be hidden no longer.



The 1st Annual Hartland Polo Classic is set for June 10th at the Detroit Polo Club’s location off of Bergin Road, near Old US-23 and M-59. Katie Chuba is the Executive Director of the Hartland Area Chamber of Commerce and told WHMI’s Mike & Jon in the Morning that this is a chance for the public to enjoy something many likely have not witnessed before.



Detroit Polo Club manager Emmalyn Wheaton is one of four female players at the club. She says many people are surprised to learn they’ve actually been in Hartland for 15 years and the 1st Annual Polo Classic represents a chance to both entertain and inform the public about a sport that most think is only available for the wealthy. Wheaton insists they have a very blue collar vibe and when people are exposed to live polo, they fall in love with it.



Tickets are $75 each in advance and $80 the day of the event. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available. Proceeds will benefit the Hartland Chamber’s scholarship fund and community givebacks. Details are available through the link below. (JK)