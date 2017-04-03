Cinderella's Closet Opens this Week

April 3, 2017

The LACASA Center will once again host Cinderella’s Closet for area high school students who want to look like a million bucks for prom without spending a fortune.



Cinderella’s Closet is held twice a year to coincide with the homecoming and prom season and allows high school girls to shop from a boutique of donated gently-used dresses, which are sold for just $25. All proceeds go to support programs for victims and survivors of interpersonal violence at LACASA. Limited dress scholarships are available by speaking with the project leader on duty. Students that receive a dress from Cinderella’s Closet are asked to sign the “My Promise” agreement, which asks that they refrain from using drugs or alcohol on the celebratory nights.



The boutique is located at Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners on Grand River Avenue in Brighton. A list of the dates and times the boutique is open can be found through the link below. The Brighton Tux Shop, which is located just a few doors down from Snedicor’s, will also be working with LACASA once again to offer a deal for the gentlemen’s attire. Students that sign the promise agreement will receive a 10% discount off their suits and ties from the Tux Shop. (JK)