Intersection At Grand River & I-96 in Brighton Among Most Dangerous

April 3, 2017

An intersection in the City of Brighton is ranked among the most dangerous in Michigan.



The intersection at Grand River & I-96 ranked 8th on the list of the 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan with the highest number of crashes. The list is based on the latest data available from 2016 and was compiled by Michigan Auto Law attorneys. The list aims to forewarn motorists so they can use extra caution when driving around those areas. The data is still considered preliminary and was provided by Michigan State Police.



Any accident that occurred within 250 feet of any intersection, including turnarounds and on/off ramps to highways are listed. Accidents can include fender benders, injuries or fatalities.



At the intersection in Brighton, there were 103 total crashes and 19 injury crashes only. No fatalities were reported. Google Street View Photo. (JM)