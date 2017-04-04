Summer Lunch Bunch Volunteers Sought

April 4, 2017

Volunteers are being sought for a community meals program

when school lets out for the summer.



The Summer Lunch Bunch is gearing up for an exciting summer and the Salvation Army of Livingston County says there are multiple ways to get involved. The program has physical locations in Brighton, Fenton, Fowlerville, Gregory, Howell and Whitmore Lake. There are also opportunities to volunteer in the Salvation Army’s seasonal food warehouse or by serving as a clerical support person at their 503 Lake Street location.



Officials say thousands of hours of volunteer time are needed to make the Summer Lunch Bunch program a success, whether individuals can offer a few hours, a few days, or get involved on a more regular basis. Various dates, times and more information are available below. (JM)





Summer Lunch Bunch Full Certification Training

Longer sessions for new volunteers

Wednesday, May 17 4:30-7:30 pm

Thursday, May 18 9 am – 12 pm

Friday, May 26 9 am – 12 pm

Wednesday, May 31 9 am – 12 pm



Training Agenda:

Hour 1: What is Summer Lunch Bunch and how does it work?

Hour 2: Practical Training (Forms, Rules, Safety, Certifications)

Hour 3: Safe From Harm Overview Training



Staff will be available for questions after the training



Summer Lunch Bunch Returning Volunteer Training

Shorter refresher course for previously certified volunteers

Wednesday, May 17 5:30-7:30 pm

Thursday, May 18 10 am – 12 pm

Friday, May 26 10 am – 12 pm

Wednesday, May 31 10 am – 12 pm



Training Agenda:

Hour 1: Forms, Rules, Safety, Certifications

Hour 2: Safe From Harm (If you have taken SFH in the last three years you do not have to attend Hour 2)

Staff will be available for questions after the training



RSVP to liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org or call (517) 295-4347



Support Summer Lunch Bunch with a donation:



Text EatUp to 41444 or visit www.salvationarmylivingston.org.



Lizabeth Welch

Volunteer and Seasonal Programs Coordinator

The Salvation Army of Livingston County

(517) 295-4347

liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org