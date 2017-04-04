Summer Lunch Bunch Volunteers Sought
April 4, 2017
Volunteers are being sought for a community meals program
when school lets out for the summer.
The Summer Lunch Bunch is gearing up for an exciting summer and the Salvation Army of Livingston County says there are multiple ways to get involved. The program has physical locations in Brighton, Fenton, Fowlerville, Gregory, Howell and Whitmore Lake. There are also opportunities to volunteer in the Salvation Army’s seasonal food warehouse or by serving as a clerical support person at their 503 Lake Street location.
Officials say thousands of hours of volunteer time are needed to make the Summer Lunch Bunch program a success, whether individuals can offer a few hours, a few days, or get involved on a more regular basis. Various dates, times and more information are available below. (JM)
Summer Lunch Bunch Full Certification Training
Longer sessions for new volunteers
Wednesday, May 17 4:30-7:30 pm
Thursday, May 18 9 am – 12 pm
Friday, May 26 9 am – 12 pm
Wednesday, May 31 9 am – 12 pm
Training Agenda:
Hour 1: What is Summer Lunch Bunch and how does it work?
Hour 2: Practical Training (Forms, Rules, Safety, Certifications)
Hour 3: Safe From Harm Overview Training
Staff will be available for questions after the training
Summer Lunch Bunch Returning Volunteer Training
Shorter refresher course for previously certified volunteers
Wednesday, May 17 5:30-7:30 pm
Thursday, May 18 10 am – 12 pm
Friday, May 26 10 am – 12 pm
Wednesday, May 31 10 am – 12 pm
Training Agenda:
Hour 1: Forms, Rules, Safety, Certifications
Hour 2: Safe From Harm (If you have taken SFH in the last three years you do not have to attend Hour 2)
Staff will be available for questions after the training
RSVP to liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org or call (517) 295-4347
Support Summer Lunch Bunch with a donation:
Text EatUp to 41444 or visit www.salvationarmylivingston.org.
Lizabeth Welch
Volunteer and Seasonal Programs Coordinator
The Salvation Army of Livingston County
(517) 295-4347
liz_welch@usc.salvationarmy.org