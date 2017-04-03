Lil' Chef Back Open For Business After Car Crashes Into Building Sunday

A local restaurant was back up and running today after what the owner called a scary ordeal.



The Lil' Chef restaurant in Brighton was forced to close Sunday morning after a car crashed through a plate glass window, sending glass onto customers sitting in a booth.



Owner Scott Steele tells WHMI they were extremely lucky no one was seriously hurt or injured. He said it was a scary ordeal because there were a lot of people in that area in booths when the glass shattered. Steele says a commercial building company constructed a temporary wall last night and they were able to re-open at 6am. He says they are down one section, which will impact business, but they hope to have all repairs finished in about a month.



Brighton Police Chief Rob Bradford told WHMI the incident appeared to be accidental. He said it happened at about 11am Sunday when a driver accidentally hit the accelerator, causing her to strike the building. A patron inside was treated by EMS for minor cuts from flying glass. Photo George Moses. (JM)