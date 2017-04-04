Annual Event Looks To Raise Awareness About Substance Abuse

April 4, 2017

Organizers are encouraging the community to attend an event next month that offers preventative and proactive measures, as well as awareness about substance abuse.



Event Organizer Michele Wagner says one in three families is negatively impacted by substance abuse and hopes to educate the community about the issue through Mitchell’s Hope. Mitchell’s Hope is a grassroots organization started by Wagner, after she lost her son in 2014 from a heroin overdose. The organization will host the 3rd annual “Prevention in the Park: Ending the Silence” event at Fowlerville Centennial Park on May 20th from 11am to 4pm.



Wagner tells WHMI the yearly fundraiser is open to anyone and everyone. Wagner says the event will educate community members about the warning signs of substance abuse, how to talk to youth about it, and where to find local resources. Area agencies, professionals, and people in recovery will be in attendance as well.



In addition to being informational, Wagner says the event will also be fun and family-friendly. A silent auction, music, games, bounce houses and yoga will all be a part of this year’s “Prevention in the Park”. Donations are accepted and a portion of the proceeds will be given to the Mission House of Fowlerville, a nonprofit community center. (DK)