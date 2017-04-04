Genesee County Prosecutor Names New Appointments

New administrative appointments have been announced in the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.



Tamara Phillips has been appointed Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney and John Potbury the Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. It’s part of an office reorganization following the retirement of longtime Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randall J. Petrides. He retired Friday after serving 38 years in the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office.



Prosecutor David Leyton says both Phillips and Potbury have served the office faithfully for many years and he’s confident they’ll do a great job in assisting him to see that justice is served in Genesee County.



Phillips is said to have handled thousands of cases including murder, rape, and violent gang cases. She prosecuted Brandon Hayes in the case of the slain child Dominic Calhoun, obtaining a conviction that sent Hayes to prison for 100 years. The Office says together, Prosecutor Leyton and Phillips prosecuted both the serial rapist, Kevin Thomas, who abducted local women from area shopping malls and the serial stabber Elias Abuelazam, sending him to prison for life without parole.



Phillips says she goes to work each day excited to stand up for victims and to make her community a little safer. Phillips has been an assistant prosecutor for 20 years and has experience in every division of the office. Most recently, she served as the Manager of the Circuit Court Criminal Trial Division and the Juvenile & Abuse-Neglect Division.



Potbury has worked in the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for the past twelve years as a Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney. Along with handling a multitude of administrative duties as a Special Assistant under Prosecutor Leyton, Potbury also has experience handling misdemeanor and felony cases. Potbury has a long history of community service and is a lifelong resident of Flushing where he served as the Mayor and as a City Council member. (JM)