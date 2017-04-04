Report: Hamburg Among 2017 Safest Cities in America

April 4, 2017

Two area municipalities have been named in the 2017 100 Safest Cities in America report.



The fourth annual report, released Monday, listed Hamburg Township at #65 and South Lyon at #88. The list is comprised after analysts consider the most recent complete FBI crime data from 2015 to rank the cities, which all have a minimum population of 10,000 people.



Both municipalities’ police departments were noted as major contributors to maintaining safety in the area, as well as accessibility to recreational amenities. Four other Michigan municipalities were also named on this year’s list- Oakland, Grosse Ile, Flushing and Brandon Township. You can view the full report at the link below. (DK)