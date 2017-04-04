Plans For Development On Historic Block In Linden Move Forward

Preliminary plans are moving forward for a proposed development in downtown Linden.



The vacant block on the northeast corner of Broad Street and Bridge Street has remained undeveloped since a fire destroyed several historic buildings on the property about 10 years ago. Now, Dr. Nicole Wax is looking to expand her orthodontics practice in a proposed building for the location. Plans for the two-story, mixed-use structure include office space for the orthodontics practice on the first floor and condominiums on the second floor. An outdoor seating area has also been proposed for the roof.



An issue that was brought up during the Planning Commission’s meeting Monday night was in regards to the proposed development’s parking and how it could affect the lack of parking the downtown region has in general. City Planner and Zoning Administrator Adam Young says a subcommittee has been established to consider parking solutions for the city, whether that is developing new spaces or re-striping existing lots to add more spaces. He says however, that work is ongoing.



Overall, Young feels the development would coincide with the municipality’s master plan and downtown action plan. Preliminary site plans were unanimously approved by Linden’s Planning Commission Monday night and must now receive approval from the Historic District Commission. Developers must bring a final site plan back to the planning commission for review and approval within 180 days. If all goes as planned, Young says the project’s construction is expected to begin this fall. (DK)