Brighton Twp. Board & Road Commission Discuss Various Projects During Annual Get Together

April 4, 2017

It’s going to be a busy road construction season in Brighton Township.



The board held its regular work session Monday night, with the main order of business being a general discussion with the Livingston County Road Commission. It’s become a somewhat annual affair to talk road funding and upcoming projects. While the township doesn’t own any of the roads, it like many municipalities partners with the Road Commission to pay for projects that likely wouldn’t get done due to limited state funding and other pressing needs county-wide. Daily usage and how many vehicles travel different roads is always a factor when looking at partner projects.



Road Commission Managing Director Mike Craine tells WHMI they like to check in and get a performance review of sorts from local communities, saying they rely on their township partners extensively – saying they’ve really gotten them through the economic downturn. He says Brighton Township committed over $2 (m) million and really stepped up large this coming season but has been a consistent heavy hitter. Craine says it’s an excellent proposal and they’re very appreciative.



Projects that have been approved for the upcoming construction season include: Stobart Road from Kensington to the county line, Hyne Road from Old US-23 to the west, Old US-23 south from Hilton Road, Spencer Road from I-96 to Old US-23 and then Spencer Road from Old US-23 to the US-23 bridge and Jacoby Road from Pleasant Valley to the roundabout. Gravel road projects to be done this season include Corlett Road from Newman to Hyne and Spencer Road from Pleasant Valley to Kensington.



Craine noted Old US-23 from Spencer to north of Hilton will be a big project with lots of traffic every day. He says crews will be out there for a while as it involves multiple course paving and other improvements to make turns safe in a location north of Spencer Road.



Another item discussed during Monday’s work session was a culvert on Pleasant Valley Road many consider a “bridge”. The failed short-span remains closed to traffic on both sides, thus resulting in headaches and detours for motorists and cut-thru traffic in some subdivisions. There is no easy fix and no plans on the table currently but it’s a project that remains up for discussion and could be a potential 50/50 split with the Road Commission. (JM)