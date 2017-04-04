Memorial Service For Don Burgett Set For Wednesday

April 4, 2017

A memorial service will be held tomorrow for Donald Burgett, the World War II combat veteran and world-renowned author, who passed away last month.



Burgett, who chronicled his service as a paratrooper in World War II, passed away March 23rd after a brief stay in hospice care. Local Disabled American Veterans and family will be hosting a celebration of his life on Wednesday, which would have been his 92nd birthday, from 2-8pm at the American Legion Devereaux Post #141 in Howell, including a Last Roll Call ceremony at 6pm. Burgett will be cremated and his remains placed at Great Lakes National Cemetery with full Military Honors.



As a member of A Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, Burgett jumped into Normandy in the early morning hours of June 6, 1944 and fought with his unit through France, Holland and Belgium, ending up in Hitler's Eagles Nest by war's end. Wounded twice in battle, Burgett help to liberate four concentration camps and spent his life educating the world about the war. His memoir, “Currahee; A Screaming Eagle at Normandy,” was an instant classic. He would go onto write four other books about his war experiences. Burgett was the recipient of more than a dozen decorations, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the French Légion of Honour. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Twyla, five children, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.



Memorial contributions are requested to either the Donald Burgett Memorial Fund (checks to be made to Donald R. Burgett and deposited at any Chase Bank branch) or mail to NBBM KYI-0900 Chase P.O., Box 36520 Louisville, KY 40233 or to the DAV Donald R. Burgett Chapter 125, 1600 Layton Road, Fowlerville, MI 48836. (JK)