Free Tax Preparation In Livingston County For Low Income Individuals & Families

April 4, 2017

There are just a couple of weeks left before the tax filing deadline.



The Accounting Aid Society is again providing free tax assistance to low income individuals and families in Livingston County who qualify. The filing deadline this year is Tuesday, April 18th. Sites this year include the Brighton Senior Center and the Howell Carnegie District Library. Appointments are necessary and there is no age requirement. Taxable and non-taxable income must be $35,000 or less for individuals and $54,000 or less for families (returns with two or more people).



John Dillion coordinates the tax sites in Livingston County and says different dates and times are available to make it as accessible to as many people as possible. He tells WHMI there aren’t many changes for the current filing season, other than the Affordable Care Act. If people did not have health insurance last year, then the amount of the penalty they have to pay for not having it has increased. Dillion says it’s basically $695 per individual or 2.5% of their household income, whichever is larger. There are several exemptions that can be used to avoid penalties, including if someone is low income and below the filing requirement. He stressed that they look very carefully when preparing returns to determine if someone without coverage qualifies for any of the exemptions to avoid paying the penalty.



For those that only had health care coverage for a portion of the year, the penalty is pro-rated through a formula and they would only pay a penalty for the months they didn’t have it. For those that missed less than three months, Dillon says there is an exemption for short gap coverage so they don’t have to pay the penalty.





Dillon reminds that there are credits available through the state for those below the filing threshold who might not prepare and file taxes. He says they encourage individuals to file, as well as those who pay rent, property taxes or heating bills but are not working as they could also be eligible for tax credits. For those who have young people in their household going to college, there are several types of education credits they might qualify for.



Preparers can also assist with prior year returns and potential credits, going back three years prior to 2016 and file returns for both federal and state. Dillon notes preparers can help answer questions and file amended returns if there were any issues in past years and potentially get unclaimed refunds and credits.



Appointments are offered during the day on Mondays and Wednesdays as well as Tuesday evenings at the Brighton Senior Center. Returns are done on Saturdays at the Howell Carnegie District Library. A homebound program is offered for those physically unable to visit a tax site.



The number to set up an appointment is 810-447-0868. Complete information is included in the attachment. (JM)