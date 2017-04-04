New Election Equipment Coming to Livingston County

April 4, 2017

New voting equipment is expected to be up and running in Livingston County for the November election.



The State Board of Canvassers approved three systems for use in the state. After what was said to be a rigorous process involving several county departments and local clerks, the Hart InterCivic Verity voting system was selected to replace aging election equipment. The new equipment will be paid for with state and federal funds, along with a local component. The State Bureau of Elections negotiated contracts and determined the equipment allocated to each jurisdiction. Individual counties must submit vendor selections to the state by April 14th.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley thanked city and township clerks for their input and support during the long process. She said the decision was not taken lightly and the system selected best met the needs of Livingston County.



The statewide rollout is expected to be gradual. The first local election in which the new equipment will be used will be November 7th, 2017. (JM)