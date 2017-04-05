Study: Low Wage Jobs Dominating Work Environment

A recent study shows that low-wage jobs are dominating the work environment while the average cost of living is on the rise. The Michigan Association of United Ways released their newest ALICE study on the condition of working families in the state on Tuesday. ALICE stands for households that are asset-limited, income constrained, and employed. Executive Director for the Livingston County United Way, Nancy Rosso, said the results are consistent with the study they last did in 2014. Rosso told WHMI it confirms the first study, which found that the new economy is supporting many more service jobs, as opposed to the old economy which supported higher paying manufacturing jobs. As a result, 27% of Livingston County households, and 40% across the state are in poverty or considered to be ALICE. Rosso said the federal poverty guidelines have not changed since 1974 and that this report is a better measurement in many ways. According to the study, two-thirds of all jobs in Michigan pay less than $15 per hour, while the average household budget over the past 5 years has risen 18%. The Livingston County United Way is working with other United Ways across the state and country to help struggling families find short and medium-term solutions. The Livingston County branch is currently working to coordinate scholarships for quality childcare, eviction diversion, free tax preparation, and access to healthy food through their food pantries. She encourages anyone in need who is interested in more information on any of these programs to dial 211. (MK)