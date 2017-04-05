Grand River Avenue Maintenance Project Set To Get Underway

April 5, 2017

Roadwork on Grand River Avenue will be starting up soon in Brighton.



In a recent update, the City advises residents and motorists that next Monday, April 10th they will start to see signs posted about the Grand River Avenue road maintenance project. Crews will be repairing sections of the road before asphalting Grand River Avenue between the I-96 overpass and Ore Creek. The City says the work is expected to get underway April 17th and last through roughly June 30th, as long as the weather cooperates.



Crews plan on doing the work overnight to help limit the impact on motorists. Officials advise that there will be single lane closures at times, mostly the outside lanes and around the Cross Street intersection, but the City appreciates patience while the highly necessary work is being done. Photo: City of Brighton. (JM)