Tyrone Township Holds Future Needs Workshop

April 10, 2017

The Tyrone Township Board of Trustees gathered to discuss the future needs of the township.



At a special workshop last week the board weighed the necessities of pursuing topics like the township hall, adding a staff member, and offering big item trash removal. The big topic of the workshop was the state of the township office building. Built 50 years ago, many on the board shared an opinion that it is becoming too small to meet the needs of the township. Supervisor Mike Cunningham said he’d like to have engineers look at the building to better help them decide if they can repair and expand the current one, or if it is better to start saving for a new hall. The supervisor was also interested in addressing the possible need to added personnel in the planning department. He said they have seen a significant increase in land use permits, permit waivers, and boundary realignments. The township has been running with one person capable of fulfilling those tasks for several years, but may need to add a second staff member.



Finally the board considered options with big item spring cleanups. They offered a day for residents to bring in large junk to be removed years ago, but ceased that operation when it became too expensive. They bantered about the possibilities of restoring the day, partnering with a neighboring municipality, or offering to host one of the county’s own cleanup events. Livingston County holds 3 of these events a year, and Cunningham said he would inquire about bringing one to Tyrone to help out their residents. (MK)