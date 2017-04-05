Group Opposed To Rover Pipeline Obtains Lawyer To Challenge Project

April 5, 2017

Though construction is already underway for the ET Rover Pipeline, a local group opposed to the project is continuing their efforts to fight against it.



Approximately 15 miles of the pipeline will pass through Livingston County. Tree clearing operations were supposed to be completed by March 31st and the company was reportedly going to begin laying pipeline immediately following that deadline. ET Rover Go Home is a grassroots organization that is combating the project in a multitude of ways. One of those ways is by educating local residents. The group held a meeting Tuesday night at the Pinckney Community Library to inform interested community members about the project’s status and their efforts in combating it.



Ron Kardos attended and shared his perspective as a resident who has not one, but two pipelines that travel through his property. One is a natural gas pipeline and the other contains tar sands oil. Kardos tells WHMI having the pipelines run through his property is “horrible”. Kardos says the first pipeline made it easier for future pipelines to be constructed along the same route, likening them to “super highways”. He says his biggest issue is the environmental impact and feels his property has been "taken over without due process".



Most recently ET Rover Go Home obtained a lawyer that is challenging Rover in hopes that the legal battle will halt the pipeline’s construction or financially dismantle the project by drawing the process out. Fees for Terry Lodge, the pro-bono/low-bono attorney, are being covered through the Fresh Water Accountability Project. The Ohio-based nonprofit is an official intervenor in the Rover project, meaning they have standing to bring the legal challenges forth. Manager Director Lea Harper attended ET Rover Go Home’s meeting and says she was encouraged to see so many residents taking a stand.



Harper called the project “corporate takeover” and says Rover is using loopholes in the legislature. Harper says that’s an investment community that doesn’t care. She feels the concerned residents don’t realize the power they have and believe they need to start exercising it. Harper says that power will be taken away if residents don’t exercise their rights and if it is, “it’s a slippery slope to much worse”. (DK)