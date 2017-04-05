Tyrone Township Completes Road Improvement Survey

April 5, 2017

Residents who responded to a survey believe that the roads in Tyrone Township need to be addressed.



The Board of Trustees put their 2017 Road Improvement and Maintenance Survey on file at their regular meeting Tuesday night. Tyrone Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham thanked the community for being supportive, stating that received back 663 surveys from residents. He said that the recent passing and success of Hartland Township’s road millage has sparked more interest from taxpayers about getting roadwork in Tyrone done. Of those who responded, 85% believed that road improvement and maintenance should be a priority. 58% said they would support a road millage over the next 10 years, but the vast majority would not vote for anything over 2 mils. Many commented about not wanting higher taxes, and with the majority of roads being county roads, the county should take care of them.



Some wondered how far money from the recent raises in the gas tax and vehicle registration would go. Cunningham said that he has seen some numbers, but doesn’t know if they are factual or not. He said that until the money comes down from the state and gets to the county, they won’t know how much they are getting. A complete copy of the study and comments can be found on the township’s website. (MK)