K-9 Veterans Day Ceremony To Honor All Dogs That Protect and Serve

April 6, 2017

The K-9’s that have long protected and served the country will be honored at an event in South Lyon later this month.



Michigan’s 4th annual K-9 Veterans Day will be recognized at the Michigan War Dog Memorial and Cemetery on Saturday, April 22nd. MWDM President Phil Weitlauf says 18 or so states have proclamations declaring K-9 Veterans Day. Weitlauf says the official date is March 13th because the military was ordered to secure dogs for defense on that historical day in 1942. The MWDM’s event is held later in April in hopes of having decent weather.



Weitlauf tells WHMI all service dogs are honored on K-9 Veterans Day including military, law enforcement, search and rescue, therapy, companion and service dogs.



The ceremony begins at noon. The Oakland and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit, the K-9 Training Academy, White Collar Security K-9’s and a Vietnam Dog Handler will all be in attendance. A group of german shepherds trained to howl on command will also be a part of the event to pay tribute to their fallen comrades.(DK)