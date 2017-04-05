Former Employee Of Brighton Auto Shop Jailed For Illicit Photos

Charges have been authorized against an Ypsilanti man authorities say photographed women in the bathroom at the Brighton auto shop he worked at.



37-year-old Joshua David Porter was arraigned in 53rd District Court Tuesday. He is facing three counts of capturing/distributing images of an unclothed person and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Porter reportedly installed a camera in the women’s bathroom at Brighton Auto One where he worked, prior to being transferred to the store’s Wixom location. After a photograph was posted to social media, a police raid of the Brighton store was conducted at which time the camera was discovered.



Court records indicate the incident took place April 1st of 2016. Porter is being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He is due back in court April 11th. (JK)