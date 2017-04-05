Dems Call State Rep. Theis "Incompetent" For Campaign Violations

April 5, 2017

Local Democrats are calling out a state lawmaker recently fined for campaign finance violations.



State records show that 42nd District Republican Lana Theis was fined the maximum $2,000 for submitting incomplete spending reports from her 2016 re-election campaign. Judy Daubenmier, chair of the Livingston County Democratic Party says Theis initially claimed not to have spent anything leading up to the August 2016 primary, in which she was unopposed, while her report filed after the primary failed to include a $500 contribution.



Daubenmier says Theis later amended the post-primary report to show she actually had spent $12,747 and taken in at least $500 more than she admitted in the first report. That report was not filed until September 30th, more than 30 days after the filing deadline. Theis again amended the post-primary report on October 26th to add a missing $100 contribution. Finally, on November 9th, the campaign finance division notified Theis that her original pre- and post-primary statements, “were incomplete or inaccurate and therefore will not (be) accepted” and assessed the $2,000 fine. Daubenmier says all of this adds up to hypocrisy on Theis’ part.



Theis initially disputed the fine, paying it days before she was due to take office for her second term after her appeal was rejected. Daubenmier says elected officials must file an affidavit stating they have no outstanding campaign finance fines before they take office or face a misdemeanor charge. Theis signed it the same day she paid the fine, which Daubenmier likened to “a 2-year-old caught with her hand in the cookie jar.”



Theis provided a general statement to WHMI but has not responded to follow up questions. It can be viewed in the attachment along with the press release from local Democrats.



Theis says moving forward she’ll be using an experienced treasurer to ensure mistakes like this will not happen again. She says she had a new treasurer who was learning how to file Michigan Campaign Finance reports and inadvertently left out some important information from the initial reports filed. Theis further states "The Livingston County Democrats and many of their own candidates, including my opponent Timothy Johnson, have personal experience with similar difficulties, as they have had many errors, amendments, and fines in their campaign finance reports throughout the years." (JK/JM)