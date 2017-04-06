State Police Holding Citizens Academy At Brighton Post

An opportunity to learn more about the Michigan State Police and what they do is coming up for interested parties.



The Brighton Post has announced that their 2nd Annual Citizen’s Academy is set to kick off on May 18th. The academy will be from 4pm to 6pm at the Brighton State Police Post as part of the Michigan State Police’s 100th Anniversary. Citizens over the following 6 weeks will have the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the State Police. They will learn more about the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community, and have a chance to get to know many of the personnel who work at the Brighton Post.



A graduation ceremony will be held at the end of the course on June 28th. People interested in attending can contact Trooper Olivia Sivy of the Brighton Post at (810) 227-1051, or email sivyo@michigan.gov to receive an application. (MK)