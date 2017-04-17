5K Obstacle Course Fundraiser Coming To Mt. Brighton

April 17, 2017

The Brighton Rotary Club is bringing back its popular obstacle course fundraiser to Mt. Brighton next month.



The 3rd annual Top of the Mountain Dash or Crash, scheduled for May 20th, is promising to be both more fun and challenging this year. Three new obstacles have to been to the 5K course bringing the total number to 13. Highlights include a tire bridge, climbing wall, swamp walk, and a final run down the mountain under a shower sprayed by the ski park’s snow guns. There are also 2 one-mile kids runs which promise to be both muddy and wet for adventurous children. There will be live music, food and drink available on site for participants and spectators, alike.



Early bird rates for $45 for adults and $15 for kids. Entrance to the event for non-runners is free, and there will also be free rides up the chair lift to the top of Mt. Brighton where 80% of the course will be visible. More information can be found through the link below. (MK)