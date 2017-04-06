Love INC Resale Shop Opening In May

April 6, 2017

A local non-profit, Christian-based organization is opening a retail shop in Howell later this spring. Love INC is celebrating 10 years in Livingston County helping residents meet basic needs like food, shelter, clothing, transportation, and money management. In late May they will be cutting the ribbon on the Love INC Resale Shop, which will be located in the Promenade Plaza. Executive Director Katherine Janego said they have four main objectives with the store. The first is to allow Love Inc. to better support their more vulnerable individuals. Secondly, Janego said they are aiming to create a friendly shopping experience where residents can find almost anything they need. Third, they will provide incentives for participants of the New Creations program. Janego told WHMI that New Creation strives to help people get their lives on track and moving in a positive direction. She said participants, through mentoring, learn how to process ideas and become creative in problem solving and goal setting. Core principals of the program are valuing people, relationships, everyone’s potential, participation, discernment, and transformation. Janego said their 4th objective once opening, is to invite individuals who participate with Love INC and have interest to work in the store and build a resume. 100% of the profits Love Inc. makes in the shop will go back into supporting the community and their programs. (MK)