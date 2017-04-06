Rain Causing Some Localized Flooding Issues

April 6, 2017

Continued rainfall has led to some localized flooding but nothing of serious concern.



Unless there is a lot of rain, the Huron River, which is prone to flooding, should be in fairly good shape about a half-foot out of flood stage, according to Livingston County Drain Commissioner Brian Jonckheere. He says any time there is an extended wet period things will start to become exposed, such as culverts that have been blocked, will start backing up water on one side of a road or perhaps breach the road. Jonckheere tells WHMI they are seeing some localized flooding issues with individual homes and properties due to new home construction and grading being done.



Jonckheere says the flooding issues are happening where new homes have been put in and perhaps the grade was raised and materials hauled in around the home, so now there is a slope diverting water off onto a neighbor’s property. He says it happens whenever you have building activity and homes in close proximity to one another but they are starting to see more and more of it and his office has been fielding a decent amount of calls. Jonckheere noted it is something the building department will look at when doing inspections in the immediate area of a new home.



Jonckheere says flooding tends to occur in places throughout Livingston County with heavier soils. He says a lot of northern and western townships have heavier clay soils and don’t get as good infiltration as those with sandier soil. He noted there are always areas with habitual problems that get worse or the failure of old tiles. He notes much of the drainage infrastructure in the county is old farmland and old clay tile, so a lot of property that has been dry for nearly a century is showing some flooding as the tiles collapse. He says many people don’t maintain the drainage on their property like the farmers used to, in part because they don’t know where it is. However Jonckheere says that’s a big issue they face all the time and flooding issues pop up because of the old underground tiles that are collapsing and deteriorating.



The Drain Commissioner’s Office does not control private drainage, just public drainage. When soil erosion is involved, that’s where he says they have some regulatory oversight including material moving off site and impacting another property or water body.



The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac issued a flood watch that’s in effect until later tonight, saying recent rainfall events have led to saturated soils as well as swollen rivers and streams across the region. Continued rainfall of between 1 to 3 inches last night contributed to minor flooding issues across the area. Low lying areas, river and stream basins were said to be the most susceptible. (JM)