Friends & Family Of Don Burgett Celebrate A Life Well Lived

April 6, 2017

The memory of Donald Burgett, a World War II combat veteran who passed away last month, was honored in Howell Wednesday night with a community gathering.



A Last Roll Call and 21-gun salute paid tribute to the man who friends and family say was “larger than life”. On what would have been his 92nd birthday, Burgett’s life was celebrated at the American Legion Devereaux Post #141 in a room packed with people whose lives he touched. Guests shared stories and spoke in awe of his numerous achievements. Burgett’s daughter Rene tells WHMI celebrating the entirety of her father’s life is a tall order.



Burgett was a member of A Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment,101st Airborne Division and fought in Normandy. He was wounded twice in battle and helped liberate four concentration camps. His memoir, “Currahee; A Screaming Eagle at Normandy”, is considered a classic which received the endorsement of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who led Allied forces in Europe during the war. Burgett was highly decorated, having received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart with two Oak Leaf Clusters, and the French Legion of Honour, which is the highest decoration in France. He educated the world about the war through his lectures and writing, some of which are kept in the Library of Congress.



From a daughter’s perspective, Rene described him as a loyal father, husband, provider and protector, who always did what was right. She says he meant everything to her and was one of a kind. Mark Kovach says Burgett was his father’s best friend and grew up with him. Kovach calls Burgett a “national treasure” and a hero. Bryan Bradford met Burgett through the Disabled American Veterans group and reiterated that Burgett was special. Bradford says when you met him, "you just knew there was something about him". He describes him as having a heart of gold.



Though tears were shed, all seemed to agree that Burgett’s life was so full and well lived. Burgett will be cremated and his remains will be placed with full military honors at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in June. He is survived by his wife Twyla, five children, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. (DK)