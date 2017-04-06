New Interpreter Ordered In Rape Case Against Driving Instructor

April 6, 2017

A judge has ordered a new interpreter in the case against a driving instructor who allegedly raped one of his students.



63-year-old Ningan Hu of Windsor, Ontario was charged in Livingston County last year with two counts each of 3rd and 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges stem from the May 21st incident in which Hu, a driving instructor, allegedly raped one of his students at his home in Hartland Township.



As Hu’s native language is Mandarin, an interpreter was used during a police interview with Hu. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says currently, the issue at hand is whether the interpreter correctly translated the Miranda Rights to Hu in the interview. Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty has ordered a new translator be recommended to transcribe the Mandarin spoken in the interview.



Motions have also been filed on behalf of Hu, including a motion to suppress his statement, a motion to prohibit the use of the word “victim” at trial, a motion to exclude any reference by the plaintiff to drugs or an attempt by the defendant to drug the complainants, and a motion to quash three of the charges against him. Those will be heard May 1st.



Authorities says Hu and the victim, a college student in Windsor, reportedly drove across the border into the United States so she could gain driving experience. A friend of the victim’s says Hu took the student to his home where he plied her with alcohol until she was drunk and then sexually assaulted her. (DK)