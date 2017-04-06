Bishop Rolls Out "Listening Sessions"; Spots Fill Up Quickly

April 6, 2017

Following criticism that Congressman Mike Bishop would not meet face to face with constituents opposed to the GOP health care overhaul, his office rolled out a series of six town hall “listening sessions” in Livingston and Ingham counties.



8th District residents were allowed to sign up for the Livingston County events on his website Wednesday, although all of the available spaces filled up quickly with confirmation emails sent out later in the day, informing participants which gathering they could attend. The three Livingston County sessions will be held on Monday, April 10th at the American Spirit Centre in Brighton. The first session will run from 1-2pm with follow up gatherings from 2:30-3:30pm and then 4-5pm. There will be three similar gatherings in Ingham County on April 20th.



According to several local residents who received confirmation, a set of rules will be in effect for the gatherings, including a requirement for government-issued photo identification and a restriction on signs or props. The Livingston County sessions come a day before a grassroots town hall meeting will be held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Bishop had been invited by the organizers to explain his support for efforts to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a GOP alternative, an effort that fell short last month. Bishop has declined to attend, previously saying it was being held as a “political stunt.” (JK)

