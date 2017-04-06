Walk For Warmth Events Just Shy Of Fundraising Goal

April 6, 2017

A recent fundraiser to provide heating assistance to families in need saw Livingston County surpassing Oakland County, but officials say there is still a bit to go to get across the finish line.



The 27th annual Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency Walk for Warmth was held February 4th at Oakland County’s Great Lakes Crossing Outlets and then on February 18th at the Hartland Educational Support Service Center in Livingston County. Altogether, there were over 1,000 participants in the form of walkers, sponsors and volunteers. Funds raised support emergency utility assistance, helping to keep Oakland and Livingston families safe and warm in their homes this winter.



OLHSA officials say that cash and pledges totaled $75,422 from the Oakland Walk for Warmth while Livingston County Walk for Warmth participants raised $80,206. But because the goal for both walks was $180,000, just over $24,000 remains to be raised to accomplish that goal. OLHSA officials stress that every dollar raised will go right back into the counties in which they’re raised to heat homes, including many with young children and elderly. Donations to help reach the $180,000 goal can be made through the link below. (JK)