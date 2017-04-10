New Voting Equipment Selected For Livingston County

New next generation voting equipment is coming to Livingston County in time for November elections.



County Clerk Betsy Hundley has made a choice between the three voting systems that were approved by the State Board of Canvassers in February. She credited all of the city and township clerks, Elections Coordinator Joan Runyon, county IT personnel, and the Election Commission for their input and dedication to the process. Hundley said she feels the best choice is the Hart InterCivic Verity system (pictured). She said the number one priority was the ease of use. They also wanted a system that would aid with the training of election officials. Runyon confirmed for WHMI that the new voting system will involve a paper ballot and that if a recount were requested, there would be an actual ballot to look at.



Hundley said that election night results should come more quickly than they do with the current system. The new tabulators, ADA devices for disabled voters, and software, will be paid for by federal and state funding, with a local component. The state is providing Livingston County with roughly $710,000 for the equipment. Hundley said she was able to negotiate savings from the vendor on backup tabulators, along with a reduction in service and maintenance fees that the state does not allot for.



Hundley expects to get a minimum of 10 years out of this system, speculating that they could go far beyond that. The current system has been in place for around 14 years. The new voting equipment will be ready to use in Livingston County for the November 7th elections. (MK)