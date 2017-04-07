Theis Seeking Michigan Senate Seat In 2018

April 7, 2017

A local lawmaker has filed a Michigan Senate campaign committee.



42nd District State Representative Lana Theis is currently serving her second term. In March, the Brighton Township Republican filed a campaign committee for the 22nd Senate District, which is currently represented by Senator Joe Hune of Fowlerville. Hune is term limited and therefore not eligible for re-election in 2018. The 22nd State Senate District includes all of Livingston County and western Washtenaw County, including part of Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Northfield and Dexter Townships. “The Committee to Elect Lana Theis” was formed on March 12th per state records and allows Theis to receive campaign contributions and solicit endorsements.



Theis has yet to make any formal announcement and did not respond to requests for comment on this story.



Before her state house bid, Theis served as the Brighton Township treasurer from 2008 to 2014. Local Democrats targeted Theis earlier this week after learning she was fined $2,000 for campaign finance violations and inaccurate accounting of campaign contributions. She says she had a new treasurer who was learning how to file Michigan Campaign Finance reports and inadvertently left out some important information from the initial reports filed. Theis said moving forward she’ll be using an experienced treasurer to ensure the mistakes would not happen again. Her husband, Sam Theis, is listed as the treasurer for her senate committee. (JM)