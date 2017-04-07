St. Joseph Brighton Health Center Opens First Short Stay Center In Michigan

April 7, 2017

An addition to a local hospital will allow a national health system to experiment with a new model of care.



St. Joseph Mercy Brighton is preparing to unveil its new Short Stay Center to the public on Saturday. The recent addition is a part of the $41 million transformation investment the St. Joseph Mercy Health System has made into Livingston County. Located on the second floor of the health center, the Short Stay wing includes 18 private rooms and six private bays. Its purpose is to serve patients who may require extended treatments or observations. Those entering through the Emergency Department, as well as outpatient post-surgical, procedural, medical and diagnostic recovery patients will be cared for there.



Rob Casalou, Regional President and CEO of St. Joseph Mercy Health System, says the Center will provide faster, more comfortable, high quality care to the local community. Livingston County residents will no longer have to leave the area to receive this kind of medical treatment. Additionally, Casalou says the Center is recognized as a change in health care, by moving away from inpatient facilities and moving care into outpatient facilities.



The Short Stay Center is the first to open in Michigan and is serving as a pilot for the entire national St. Joseph Mercy Health System. Casalou believes the system is on track and as an industry, health care should try to move care away from the inpatient environment. John O’Malley, President of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Brighton, tells WHMI patients will be able to recover at the center in less than 23 hours with care that is "second to none".



The Center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will begin accepting patients April 17th. (DK)

