Pinckney Schools Use STEM To Promote Creativity and Innovation

April 7, 2017

STEM education is being integrated at a local school district to teach its students to think outside of the box.



John Sadowski teaches 7th and 8th grade at Pathfinder Middle School in Pinckney. The school currently offers wood design and design technology classes, but Sadowski felt there was a component missing when it came to electronics and robotics. Using bond money, the school purchased robotics kits and Sadowski is planning to implement them into one of the existing classes in hopes of creating a class dedicated solely to robotics in a year or two.



Sadowski and a couple of his students came before the district’s Board of Education Thursday night to show off robots that have been created from the kits and to promote the program and its potential expansion. The program is STEM related, based on the skills that are acquired and used. The STEM curriculum educates students in four specific disciplines- Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics. Students are taught in an approach that integrates their learning based on real world applications.



Sadowski feels the skills learned in STEM based programs bridge the gap between what students learn in school and how they can be used outside of the classroom. By teaching these skills early, Sadowski says students will be more prepared to pursue the respective fields in higher education and in their careers.



In fact, the district values the STEM curriculum enough to start incorporating it even at the elementary level. Students from Country Elementary School attended the meeting Thursday as well, and shared projects they had created in STEM based hands-on activities. Teachers say the curriculum has provoked more thoughtful questions, ideas and responses, and taught the students about teamwork and problem solving. Superintendent Rick Todd says by integrating STEM, the district is making learning changes and “thinking 10 years ahead.” (DK)