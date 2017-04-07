Man Charged in Crash That Amputated Good Samaritan's Legs Pleads

April 7, 2017

A local man charged with crashing into a Howell man and severing his legs as he helped a stranded motorist has entered a plea.



78-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider of Howell pleaded no contest Thursday to a moving violation causing serious impairment of body function in 53rd District Court. His plea indicates he does not accept or deny responsibility for the charge, but agrees to accept punishment. The plea differs from a guilty plea because it cannot be used against Steider in another cause of action. He will be sentenced May 15th.



The charge stems from Steider’s involvement in the November 2016 crash that ultimately resulted in the loss of both legs for Chris Alvarado of Howell. On November 15th, Alvarado had stopped to help push a car that had run out of gas into a nearby parking lot on Grand River in Genoa Township. The car was driven by a Fowlerville woman, who was driving with her infant child. Alvarado was hit shortly after by Steider, who indicated that he “didn’t see” the stopped vehicle or Alvarado pushing the car.



Alvarado had a lengthy hospital stay and was first listed in critical condition, but improved over time. Alvarado is a father of five and had another child on the way when the accident happened. Donations poured in from the community and a Go Fund Me account surpassed a $100,000 goal to cover his numerous medical expenses and surgical procedures. (DK)