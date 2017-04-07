Plans For New Diamonds And Parking At Legacy Center Postponed

Plans to add new fields and parking to the Legacy Center in Brighton have been postponed until a more complete final site plan is submitted and approved.



The Green Oak Township Planning Commission expressed concerns over what they felt was an incomplete site plan presented to them by the large sports complex located at Winans Lake and Rickett Road. Legacy Center representatives, who were looking to change plans for a soccer stadium into 2 new baseball diamonds and added parking told the commission that in focusing on the requested changes to the site plan, had not incorporated aspects they believed would remain unchanged from the original 2012 plan. The commission felt that so many changes had already been made to that plan, that they wanted to see a full and complete new site plan that contained everything.



Planning Commission vice chair Deborah Sellis told WHMI that there were even issues that came up that both sides needed to work on, like an ordinance-required pathway down Rickett Road. She said topography challenges and neighboring properties might make it cost-prohibitive to add the required pathway, and that was something all parties need to look further into. Residents spoke up with concerns about lighting and traffic that might come with more fields in play. Sellis said the commission was interested in seeing more information on the effect the lighting will have since it will change on the interior. She also added that the traffic is already being looked into, saying many discussions and traffic studies have already been conducted.



Ultimately the commission postponed passing the site plan until a more thorough and complete version was available for inspection by the, their planners, and engineers. (MK)