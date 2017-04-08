Brighton Unveils Proposed 2017-18 City Spending Plan

April 8, 2017

The proposed general fund budget for the coming fiscal year in Brighton totals slightly more than the current fiscal year budget, at about $8.3 million.



An unusual aspect of City Manager Nate Geinzer’s budget plan is that expenditures total more than revenues. However, that doesn’t translate into deficit spending because Geinzer says the city will be using some of the fund balance from this year’s spending for next year. Despite dipping into the reserve fund, Geinzer says the city will still be able to maintain its policy of a minimum fund balance of 15% at the end of the current year on June 30.



Geinzer told the audience that, when one considers that the median property tax bill in the city of Brighton is $101 per month, city residents are getting a bargain. He also noted that out of every dollar spent by city residents on property taxes, the city only gets 40%, with the rest going to entities such as public schools, the county, the district library, the state and the Huron-Clinton metroparks system.



In the meantime council appointed three of its members – Mayor Jim Muzzin, Jim Bohn, and Susan Gardner - to an ad hoc budget committee. Council will conduct budget work sessions on April 11 and 12 and possibly on the 18th, at 6:30 p.m., in council chambers of city hall. A public hearing on the proposed 2017-18 budget will take place at the May 4 council meeting. (TT)