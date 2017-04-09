Brighton City Mgr. Comes Through Evaluation With Flying Colors

April 9, 2017

At a closed session in March, City Manager Nate Geinzer was evaluated in 10 areas, including individual characteristics, professional skills, relationship with members of the elected body, policy execution, reporting, citizen relations, staffing, supervision, fiscal management and community. Mayor Jim Muzzin says Geinzer scored high marks in virtually all areas.



Geinzer has been Brighton’s city manager for a little over a year. While still in college, he was an intern for the city. After his graduation, he went to work for the city of Farmington Hills and eventually became assistant to the city manager there. After former Brighton city manager Dana Foster resigned to accept a position in private industry, Geinzer was selected to replace him as the new city manager.



A committee was formed at Thursday night’s meeting to discuss Geinzer’s current salary and make a recommendation regarding his compensation package, to be considered at a future session. Geinzer has a master's degree in public administration from Eastern Michigan University. (TT)

