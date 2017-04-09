New Deputy Chief To Be Sworn In Monday

April 9, 2017

The Brighton Police force will soon have a new deputy chief. City Police Chief Rob Bradford says the new deputy chief will be Sgt, Craig Flood.



Bradford says the selection was made internally and based on interviews, and the relative experience of the officers who applied for the position. Bradford himself is a recent appointee. Last month the former deputy chief was named by City Manager Nate Geinzer, and confirmed by City Council, to succeed former police chief Tom Wightman, who has retired. Bradford says since a new deputy chief has been named from among the ranks of the command officers to replace him as second-in-command, he needs to fill a vacant sergeant’s position, which he says he will do in the near future.



The new deputy chief will be sworn in during a ceremony scheduled for Monday, April 10th at 8 a.m. at police headquarters on South Third St. (TT/JK)