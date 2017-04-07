Brighton Attorney Announces Run Against Congressman Mike Bishop

April 7, 2017

A town hall-style meeting next Tuesday in Genoa Township is aimed at letting critics of Republican Congressman Mike Bishop air their differences with him on a variety of issues, but one of those who will be speaking at the event wants to replace him in Congress.



Darlene Domanik of Brighton is an environmental attorney who has announced she intends to run as a Democrat in 2018 against Bishop. Domanik says she believes Bishop can be unseated in the normally conservative-voting 8th District because he has lost touch with average residents and is, in her opinion, aligned with corporate interests that don’t represent the middle class. She tells WHMI that Bishop’s listening sessions, planned for Brighton on Monday and requiring pre-registration, is not how an elected official should seek to interact with their constituents. "People have to be vetted to get in and this is not at all what I intend to do. If I am in the 8th District (seat) I will represent both Republicans and Democrats. What I intend to do over the next period of time, and this part of the reason I'm getting started early, I intend to go out and meet with people and hear, not to talk, but to hear what their concerns are."



Tuesday’s grassroots town hall will be held at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center from 6:30 -8 :30pm. Bishop previously said he declined an invitation to attend as it is more of a “political stunt” than anything designed to foster a positive dialogue. He announced a a set of three, one-hour, listening sessions at the American Spirit Center on Monday afternoon, but the available spots quickly filled up and only those who signed up online and received a confirmation email will be allowed to attend.



Domanik says her top issue will be the environment and chided Bishop and the GOP for their stated disbelief of global warming, which she says is settled fact with the vast majority of climate experts around the world. She also thinks Bishop’s “lock-step” support for President Trump will become more of a liability as times goes on. Domanik will be a guest Sunday morning at 8:30 on WHMI’s Viewpoint. (JK)